STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Classy Rohit Sharma never looks to bludgeon the ball, says Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood believes star Indian opener Rohit Sharma has a phenomenal record when it comes to white-ball cricket.

Published: 08th July 2020 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

Indian opener Rohit Sharma

Indian opener Rohit Sharma (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood believes star Indian opener Rohit Sharma has a phenomenal record when it comes to white-ball cricket and his batting style is filled with pure class and elegance.

"He's got many. I think it's just with how the ease that he plays, specially anything back of a length, anything short, just puts it away with such ease. It's just an area in which he gets better, I think," Hazlewood said -- while speaking about Rohit's greatest strength -- on Star Sports' Cricket Connected show.

"He never looks to bludgeon the ball, just pure class and elegance. His records, especially in white-ball cricket, is phenomenal," he added.

When asked if a bowler gets annoyed by seeing a player bat with such ease, the right-arm Australian pacer said: "Yeah, absolutely. I mean the batters through our time, obviously are the frustrating ones to bowl to."

"Even when someone who came quicker like Mitchell Starc or Pat Cummins' bowling to those guys, it doesn't seem fast and that's probably the one thing that sticks out when you are bowling to these types of players," he added.

Rohit has so far scored 29 tons, including three double hundreds, in 224 ODIs he has played for the Men in Blue. He also has four T20I and six Test hundreds to his name. He is the only batsman to score five hundreds in a single edition of World Cup -- a feat which he achieved in the 2019 tournament held in England and Wales.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Josh Hazlewood Rohit Sharma
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
A medic during collection of samples for COVID-19 diagnosis via rapid-antigen testing.(Photo | PTI)
Encouraging fall in Chennai's COVID-19 positivity rate, but can the trend hold?
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp