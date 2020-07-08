STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Sourav Ganguly recalls NatWest Trophy final at Lord's, leaves Mayank Agarwal in splits

Following the win, Ganguly had waived his T-shirt at the Lord's balcony -- an image which is still fresh in the mind of every cricket fan in the country.

Published: 08th July 2020 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly swirls his shirt after Team India defeated England in the final match of the Natwest Trophy, at the balcony of the Lords in London, 2002. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former India captain and current President of the Board of Control for India Sourav Ganguly left Mayank Agarwal in splits when the latter asked him about the famous shirt episode in the NatWest Trophy final in 2002.

It was on July 13, 2002, when Ganguly and his young team won the NatWest Trophy final, chasing down a steep target of 326 with just three balls to spare. While Mohammad Kaif played a brilliant knock of 87 not out, he was well supported by Yuvraj Singh who scored 69 and both helped India script one of the most memorable wins in the history of the sport.

Following the win, Ganguly had waived his T-shirt at the Lord's balcony -- an image which is still fresh in the mind of every cricket fan in the country.

On the show 'Dada Opens with Mayank' for bcci.tv, Ganguly was recently asked about who would take off the shirt if current crop of players were part of that iconic match at Lord's, and he simply replied: "All of you."

"This generation is a completely different generation. I see all of your involvement on Instagram. Obviously, when we were growing up, there was no social media.

"I love the way how they train with their cameras on. Whether they are doing the bench press or whether they are doing pushups, everything is out there in the public.

"So, I would have been surprised if anyone would have not agreed to do so. In my generation, only two were ready to do it - myself and Harbhajan Singh," he added.

Agarwal also quizzed him about the time when Ganguly made former Australia captain Steve Waugh wait before the toss during the 2001 series. Ganguly attributed his tardiness to the blazer, which according to him, he had forgotten because he was 'nervous'.

"It was an accident actually. Before the first Test match, I had forgotten my blazer in the dressing room," Ganguly said.

"They were such a good side and I was very nervous as it was my first big series as captain and we were up against a fantastic cricket team. In the last 25-30 years, I haven't seen a side like that Australian team.

"Initially, I realised I had forgotten my blazer and he reacted to it. It was working on them, the way they played, and they were a bit grumpy because of that.

"It worked for us as we won the series 2-1. Steve Waugh is a dear friend and we have always been friends. We respect each other as cricketers. It was all in good humour," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sourav Ganguly NatWest final NatWest Trophy final Mayank Agarwal
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp