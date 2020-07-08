STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sourav Ganguly's contribution to cricket will be admired by generations: Suresh Raina

Sourav Ganguly had led India in 195 matches across all formats and managed to win 97 matches out of those.

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian cricketer Suresh Raina on Wednesday wished Sourav Ganguly on his 48th birthday and said that the former skipper's contribution to cricket will be admired by the generations to come.

Ganguly had led India in 195 matches across all formats and managed to win 97 matches out of those.

Raina said it was Ganguly who revolutionalized Indian cricket.

"Happy Birthday DadaBlue @SGanguly99. The man who revolutionalized Indian cricket. Your contribution to cricket both as a player, and a captain will be admired by the generations to come! Have a fabulous year ahead," Raina tweeted.

The former skipper played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs for India. The left-handed batsman scored 18,575 runs across all formats in his international career.

The Prince of Kolkata later went on to become the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and now has been appointed as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in October last year.

