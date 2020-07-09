New Zealand Cricket clarifies that it hasn't offered to host IPL

By ANI

AUCKLAND: New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has clarified that it has not offered to host the Indian Premier League (IPL).

This clarification comes days after some media outlets reported that New Zealand had offered to host the tournament.

"The report is simply speculation. We have not offered to host the IPL nor have we had an approach to do so," Radio New Zealand quoted NZC spokesperson Richard Boock as saying.

The IPL was slated to commence from March 29. However, it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There is speculation that the tournament might be held if the T20 World Cup is postponed.

With rising coronavirus cases in India, it is also being said that the tournament might be held outside India this year.

UAE and Sri Lanka have emerged as the top contenders to host the IPL.

However, there has been no clarification from the BCCI as to whether the body will host the IPL outside India.

Earlier, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had said that the board is ready to host the IPL behind closed doors and is working on all possible options to stage the tournament this year.

Ganguly had stated this in his letter to all affiliated members of the body.The letter stated: "The BCCI is working on all possible options to ensure that we are able to stage the IPL this year, even if it means playing the tournament in empty stadiums."

"The fans, franchisees, players, broadcasters, sponsors, and all other stakeholders are keenly looking forward to the possibility of IPL being hosted this year," he added.