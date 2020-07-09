STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Talented Nitish Reddy making heads turn

Former India off-spinner and chairman of the junior national selection panel Aashish Kapoor praised Andhra’s Nitish Reddy and termed him a genuine fast bowling all-rounder.

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

And it’s not only Kapoor who is impressed by Nitish. People who coached him last year and those who are keeping a track of him rate the 17-year-old highly. “He is a phenomenal talent. He opened the bowling for Andhra in Ranji and is a terrific batsman too. He has scored several tons at the junior level,’’ said G Jayakumar, who coached Andhra last season. “He (Nitish) bowls really quick and has a lot of confidence given his age,’’ added Jayakumar.

Unaware of the admirations coming his way, Nitish is sweating out at his academy during the lockdown. “I am training at my academy in Gajuwaka, a suburb of Visakhapatnam. I am working on my skill sets and also trying to improve fitness.” Any particular area that he is working upon? “Normally when I play for Andhra, I start the proceedings both with bat and bowl.  Aashish sir told me to learn to bat at No 5 and No 6. He told me that I need to adapt and gain experience batting in the middle order if I wish to play at a higher level. I am working on that with my coach CD Thomson,’’ Nitish added.

