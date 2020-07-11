STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Eden Gardens to be used as COVID-19 quarantine facility for police personnel

A meeting at Kolkata Police Headquarter, Lal Bazaar, took place at the Chamber of Special Commissioner Jawed Shamim. It was attended by CAB president Avishek Dalmiya.

Published: 11th July 2020 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

The Kolkata Eden Gardens stadium (File | PTI)

The Kolkata Eden Gardens stadium (File | PTI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Friday allowed the Kolkata Police to make use of under galleries of Eden Gardens for makeshift quarantine facility for police personnel.

A meeting at Kolkata Police Headquarter, Lal Bazaar, took place at the Chamber of Special Commissioner Jawed Shamim. It was attended by CAB president Avishek Dalmiya.

Thereafter, a visit to Eden Gardens was undertaken by Kolkata Police led by Arunmoy Saha. CAB president Avishek Dalmiya and Honorary Secretary Snehasish Ganguly were present during the visit.

It has been decided that under galleries of E, F, G and H blocks would be used to set up such facilities. In case, if more space is required, then J block might also be used. Such areas would be thoroughly segregated as a safety measure.

Since, the administrative functioning majorly happens at Club House, adjacent blocks (B, C, D, K and L) would not be used for it, allowing the association to use them for conducting its activities for its administrative works.

"It is our duty to help and support the administration in this hour of crisis. The quarantine facility would be used for police personnel who are COVID-19 warriors. The under galleries which would be used at E, F, G, H and J blocks would be properly segregated and secured from the balance areas. The arrangement agreed between Kolkata Police and CAB would ensure that areas used for cricket and administrative Activities remain unaffected," Dalmiya said in a statement.The groundsmen and other staffs would be shifted to the dormitories and other safer spaces in B, C, K and L blocks inside the stadium.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Eden Gardens Kolkata Police COVID-19 warriors COVID-19
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp