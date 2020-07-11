STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Learnt from MS Dhoni not to tinker if things going well: S Badrinath

Dhoni, who recently turned 39, has been on a sabbatical ever since the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup where India lost to New Zealand.

Published: 11th July 2020 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Former CSK batsman S Badrinath

Former CSK batsman S Badrinath (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Former India batsman S. Badrinath has said one thing he picked up from Mahendra Singh Dhoni is to let things flow if they are going in the right direction and not tinker with it too much.

Badrinath has played under Dhoni's leadership in both the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings and India. The 39-year-old has featured in two Tests, seven ODIs and one T20I.

"One thing that I learnt from Dhoni was that if something is going well, it's important not to tamper with it. Even we don't know, but something is working. And it's better to not touch it. CSK is one of the most grounded franchises because we always went there and did our jobs," Badrinath told Hindustan Times.

Dhoni, who recently turned 39, has been on a sabbatical ever since the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup where India lost to New Zealand.

It's been almost an year that he has been away from the cricket field, yet conversations about his return or future retirement have never died out in the time since and he still remains one of the most talked about cricketers in the present era.

"It's important he chooses. His body is also something that has gone through quite a bit. There's a reason why he doesn't play First-Class cricket or Test cricket because his back has also troubled him. It happens with any keeper, once you've played so much cricket under so much stress," said Badrinath.

"He's probably taking stock of how much he's left in him. A player of his calibre, nobody should decide whether he should play the T20 World Cup, he should play IPL. It's upto MS to decide what he wants to decide. Right now, there is too much speculation going around as well, most of it is not true," he added.

Dhoni is the only international captain to have won an ICC 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy. He even led India to the number one ranking in both Test and ODI formats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
S Badrinath MS Dhoni
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp