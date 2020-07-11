STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Stuart Broad's omission shows England's strength in bowling department: James Anderson

Broad was left out of the team as England preferred to go for the extra pace of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood for the Southampton Test.

Published: 11th July 2020 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

England's James Anderson reacts on the third day of the first Test cricket match between England and the West Indies at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. (Photo | AFP)

England's James Anderson reacts on the third day of the first Test cricket match between England and the West Indies at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

SOUTHAMPTON: Pacer James Anderson has said that Stuart Broad's omission from the first Test against West Indies shows the bowling strength of England.

His remarks came after the close of play on day three of the first Test between England and West Indies.

In the first innings, West Indies managed to score 318 runs, managing to take a lead of 114 over the hosts.

"He (Broad) is frustrated and disappointed to be left out, but this shows the strength we have in our bowling lineup and it is good for England that Stuart is disappointed to be left out of the team," Anderson said after the close of play on day three of the first Test.

"He is desperate to be in this team and be a part of our success, so it's a huge positive for the group going forward," he added.

Broad was left out of the team as England preferred to go for the extra pace of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood for the Southampton Test.

ALSO READ | Stuart Broad 'frustrated, angry, gutted' at being dropped from England side for first Test

For West Indies, Kraigg Brathwaite top-scored with 65, while Shane Dowrich registered a score of 61 to take the team total past the 300-run mark.

In the first innings, Anderson scalped three wickets while Ben Stokes took four wickets.

England ended day three at 15/0 after seeing off ten overs. The hosts still trail West Indies by 99 runs.

In the first innings, England had managed to score just 204 with Jason Holder taking six wickets for the visitors.

Shannon Gabriel scalped four wickets to bowl out England in just 67.3 overs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
James Anderson Stuart Broad England
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp