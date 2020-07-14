Aaron Finch's heart-warming gesture helps young Aussie with 'remote learning'

By IANS

MELBOURNE: Australia white-ball skipper Aaron Finch's heart-warming gesture is winning hearts across the country as he recently sent across a message to a young fan, illustrating the importance of studying from home during these unprecedented times put forward by coronavirus pandemic.

Melbourne has seen a steady rise in COVID-19 cases in recent times and young kids have to be content with remote learning to keep themselves safe.

According to cricket.com.au, Finch sent across a video message to young cricket fan Alex Altube, who was having a hard time learning from home.

"He was pretty blown away to have Aaron Finch send him a personal message," Alex's teacher Kathryn Taylor was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"(He was struggling) with the whole circumstance of being at home and not being able to participate in his normal sport ... that's his outlet, usually.

"Obviously he had a lot of support with it at home, but it was great work and he did come back to school quite engaged.

"He's a fanatical cricketer, he loves his cricket. That's all they do all recess and lunch time, they talk about it. He's a big fan and he enjoyed doing that side of things with his work," she added.

Finch said people look up to them as role models and cricketers have the responsibility and ability to put smiles of the faces of people. Finch also explained how he was inspired by head coach Justin Langer to come with this fine gesture.

"Things like that are really important and I don't think we understand the impact we have on other people sometimes by doing small things like that," Finch was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"The impact you can have and the smile you can put of people's faces, it's enormous.

"I know JL (Australia's men's coach Justin Langer) does a lot of that for people. He'll ring around the boys and get everyone to send in a video message of support. There was one just recently, a young kid who's battling cancer who is a friend of a friend of JL's.

"Just being able to help out and give some extra motivation, it's good when you see the results like that," he added.