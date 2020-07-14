STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Aaron Finch's heart-warming gesture helps young Aussie with 'remote learning'

Aaron Finch sent across a video message to young cricket fan Alex Altube, who was having a hard time learning from home.

Published: 14th July 2020 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Australia skipper Aaron Finch

Australia skipper Aaron Finch (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MELBOURNE: Australia white-ball skipper Aaron Finch's heart-warming gesture is winning hearts across the country as he recently sent across a message to a young fan, illustrating the importance of studying from home during these unprecedented times put forward by coronavirus pandemic.

Melbourne has seen a steady rise in COVID-19 cases in recent times and young kids have to be content with remote learning to keep themselves safe.

According to cricket.com.au, Finch sent across a video message to young cricket fan Alex Altube, who was having a hard time learning from home.

"He was pretty blown away to have Aaron Finch send him a personal message," Alex's teacher Kathryn Taylor was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"(He was struggling) with the whole circumstance of being at home and not being able to participate in his normal sport ... that's his outlet, usually.

"Obviously he had a lot of support with it at home, but it was great work and he did come back to school quite engaged.

"He's a fanatical cricketer, he loves his cricket. That's all they do all recess and lunch time, they talk about it. He's a big fan and he enjoyed doing that side of things with his work," she added.

Finch said people look up to them as role models and cricketers have the responsibility and ability to put smiles of the faces of people. Finch also explained how he was inspired by head coach Justin Langer to come with this fine gesture.

"Things like that are really important and I don't think we understand the impact we have on other people sometimes by doing small things like that," Finch was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"The impact you can have and the smile you can put of people's faces, it's enormous.

"I know JL (Australia's men's coach Justin Langer) does a lot of that for people. He'll ring around the boys and get everyone to send in a video message of support. There was one just recently, a young kid who's battling cancer who is a friend of a friend of JL's.

"Just being able to help out and give some extra motivation, it's good when you see the results like that," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aaron Finch COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp