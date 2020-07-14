BCCI to start looking for new CEO in AC meeting

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Board of Control for India (BCCI) is likely to start the process of appointing a new CEO at its Apex Council meeting on July 17. The post that was occupied by Rahul Johri is vacant after the board accepted his resignation earlier this week. According to the new BCCI constitution approved by the Supreme Court, having a CEO is mandatory. According to Rule 23 of the constitution, the CEO has to be appointed by the Apex Council. It has been learnt that “appointment of staff ” is one of the items on the agenda of the July 17 meeting.

The first step in that direction is advertising for the CEO’s post, following which candidates will be shortlisted. Considering the situation in the country, interviews might have to be conducted online before a candidate is selected. Other than CEO, the BCCI is also without a CFO after Santosh Rangnekar tendered his resignation last November. The National Cricket Academy had a COO. That post, too, is vacant after Toofan Ghosh put in his papers in December. It remains to be seen if the BCCI hires new faces for these two positions or advertises only for a CEO.

The CEO is an important position in BCCI, which comes with the responsibility of handling a number of departments. Rule 20 (1) of the BCCI constitution says: “Day to day management of non-cricketing matters including operations, technical, human resources, finance and media shall be conducted by the CEO under the supervision of the Apex Council aided by the advice of the standing committee as set out in Rule 24.”

The constitution also specifies that the CEO has to be a “management professional with management experience of at least five years as the CEO/MD of a company with a turnover of at least Rs 100 crore.” The CEO can be assisted by a team of not more six managers in matters regarding “finance, technical, infrastructure, law, media and human resources”. The CEO’s job is a lucrative one, considering that Johri started in 2016 at an annual salary of around Rs 5.5 crore. The pay package is also linked to the revenue the BCCI earns.