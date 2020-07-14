STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I shopped and still managed to save some: Bhuvneshwar Kumar reveals his first salary

Published: 14th July 2020 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who features in the list of A category players released by BCCI, has revealed his first-ever paycheck.

Bhuvneshwar was participating in a question and answer session on Twitter where he gave his take on fans' queries.

The 30-year-old bowler was asked about his first paycheck by a fan and Bhuvneshwar responded by saying, "It was for Rs 3000. I shopped and still managed to save some."

During the question and answer session, Bhuvneshwar picked Barcelona striker Lionel Messi over Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo.

The right-arm bowler also revealed that football and badminton are his favourite sports other than cricket.

Earlier this year, Bhuvneshwar was named in the list A category of players. BCCI had released the list of centrally contracted players for the period from October 2019 to September 2020. Annually, A category players get Rs 5 crore.

The right-arm bowler would have been in action for Sunrisers Hyderabad if the Indian Premier League (IPL) had commenced from March 29. However, the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

