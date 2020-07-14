STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

ICC likely to discuss fate of T20 World Cup in next board meeting

The T20 World Cup 2020 is slated to be played in Australia from October 18 to November 15.

Published: 14th July 2020 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

ICC T20 World Cup

ICC T20 World Cup (Photo | ICC T20 World Cup Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) is likely to discuss the fate of the T20 World Cup 2020 scheduled to be held in Australia in its next board meeting.

The apex body of cricket is yet to decide its next board meeting date. However, the sources within the ICC told ANI that the meeting could take place over the next week or so but there is no confirmed date for the same.

"As of now no date is decided, but it will be there over the next one week or so but date not confirmed," sources within the ICC told ANI.

When asked about the agenda such as announcement on the T20 world cup and election in ICC, the source added, "as of now no details have been issued but there are chances that T20 WC will be discussed."

The T20 World Cup 2020 is slated to be played in Australia from October 18 to November 15.

Earlier in the month, ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar had stepped down after two, two-year tenures.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
T20 World Cup ICC
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp