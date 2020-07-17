Confident of beating England when at our best, says Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie

By IANS

KOLKATA: Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie is confident that they can stage an upset and beat world champions England in their backyard.

Ireland takes on Eoin Morgan's World Cup-winning England team in three One Day Internationals starting July 30 in Southampton.

The matches represent Ireland's first fixtures as part of the new World Cup Super League -- the qualification process for the 2023 ICC World Cup.

The team led by Balbirnie will leave from Dublin for Southampton on a special charter flight on Saturday.

"I think every game you play for Ireland there is pressure nowadays. World Cup qualifier on top of an ODI against the world champions does bring in some pressure but I think we have shown in the last few months or pre covid that when pressure got to us we did perform," Balbirnie told reporters in a virtual press conference on the sidelines of Cricket Ireland Jersey Sponsor E-Launch facilitated by ITW.

The England side will have a lot of uncapped players for the ODI series with World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan leading the charge.

"Yes, it's a team that will be inexperienced but there are also some core guys who were there last year when they won the World Cup. Neither team has played any cricket in a long time so it will be interesting to see.

"I am confident. We can compete with them when we are at our best. Leading up to the game we need to hit the ground running. Anything can happen in cricket. So there is no reason (why) we can't go out and beat the world champions in their own backyard," said the 29-year old Balbirnie who was appointed captain last November.

The top-order batsman also said that the ongoing England and West Indies' three-Test series in England which marked the resumption of cricket after it was stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic gives them confidence to travel and go about their business.

"It is challenging and unique going into a bio bubble. But having watched the Test match between England West Indies...it gives us a lot of confidence going over that at the end of the day it's just kind of our skills and what we are there to do.

"I am definitely excited. it's got a Christmas Eve feel about it. Going away and playing international cricket against the world champions. It's an opportunity we were not sure we were going to get at the start of the summer but work done by ECB and Cricket Ireland is amazing," said Balbirnie who has played three Tests, 67 ODIs and 43 T20Is for Ireland.

He further said the not having ace all-rounder Ben Stokes in the England side will work in their favour.

"Fortunately for us, because he is such a world class player he is not in the one day squad."

Off-spinner Simi Singh, who also attended the media conference via Zoom platform, added: "Preparation has been great so far. Great to be looking forward to playing against world champions."