Deccan Chargers blow for BCCI, talk of Rs 4000 crore compensation begins doing rounds

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Decisions taken several years ago regarding the termination of contracts of certain IPL franchises are coming back to bite the BCCI. Kochi Tuskers Kerala had already won a verdict in their favour in an arbitration case. On Friday, Deccan Chargers won a verdict in a similar manner.

According to reports in a section of the media, an arbitrator appointed by Bombay High Court ruled Deccan Chargers' ouster to be unlawful. This means the BCCI has to pay a hefty compensation. The amount is not confirmed. Unconfirmed reports claimed it will be over Rs 4000 crore.

It can be noted that in case of Kochi Tuskers Kerala, BCCI was asked to pay Rs 750 crore in compensation. The BCCI had moved the Supreme Court against that order and the matter is pending.

ALSO READ | Mission Vision: VVS Laxman and the importance of eye test for cricketers

The verdict in favour of Deccan Chargers is also likely to be challenged at the apex court. Busy with an Apex Council meeting on Friday, BCCI officials did not react to the development. Officials from Deccan Chargers were not available for comment either.

Deccan Chargers was one of the first eight franchises in IPL. Winners of the second edition in 2009, the team was owned by a Hyderabad-based company called Deccan Chronicle Holdings Limited.

At the time of taking action against them in 2012, the BCCI said the company had failed to honour the franchisee contract, following which they were supposed to pay a yearly sum of around Rs 100 crore.

The Kochi Tuskers case and the one of Deccan Chargers are embarrassing for the BCCI. They will also burn a hole in the pockets of the richest cricket board, considering that the compensation amounts are substantial.

When Deccan Chargers were thrown out, N Srinivasan was the BCCI president. Kochi Tuskers Kerala's termination happened just days after Srinivasan took charge in 2011.

In BCCI circles, people blame Shashank Manohar for these cases. Manohar was the BCCI president from 2008 to 2011.



ALSO SEE: