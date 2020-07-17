Mumbai Cricket Association zeroes in on Sameer Dighe, Raju Kulkarni and Lalchand Rajput for CIC

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Cricket Association on Friday shortlisted former India players Lalchand Rajput, Sameer Dighe and Raju Kulkarni for its Cricket Improvement Committee.

An Apex Council member told PTI that the three names have been zeroed in for CIC including Rajput, who is currently coaching Zimbabwe.

"Now their consent will be obtained on whether they want to be part of the committee. If they give their consent, we will accordingly send them letters," the Apex Council member said after the Council meeting.

The CIC is responsible for cricket related appointments including coach and selectors.

The issue of resumption of cricket, which has come to a standstill since March due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, was also discussed.

"We will follow all the guidelines of the state (Maharashtra) government and won't resume any activity till we have permission from them. Also, we will see what the BCCI decides, and then accordingly plan out tournaments," the official added.

Mumbai is one of the worst cities affected by COVID19 with the caseload inching towards one lakh.