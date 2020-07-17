STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Would never drop Cheteshwar Pujara from my ODI team: Dilip Doshi

Indian spin great Dilip Doshi believes that talismanic batsman Cheteshwar Pujara deserves a spot in the ODI team.

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Cheteshwar Pujara is recognised as one of the best batsmen in the world in Test cricket but his limited-overs career on the international circuit is quite a different story. While he has played 77 Test matches and averages nearly 50 in the longest format, he played just five ODIs in which he scored a measly 51 runs between August 2013 and June 2014.

Indian spin great Dilip Doshi, however, believes that Pujara deserves a spot in the ODI team. "I will not drop a guy like Pujara from my ODI team," said Doshi in a chat with Playwrite Foundation.

"I will ask him to hold one end and keep on batting till the 50th over and I think he is quite capable of it. It hurts me when people call a high-class batsman such Cheteshwar Pujara as too slow," Doshi added.

Pujara has also never played a T20 match for India. He averages above 50 in his List A career however and in February 2019, scored his first-ever T20 century while playing for Saurashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy opener against Railways.

Pujara however has become indispensable in the longest format for India particularly after top-scoring for the team in their historic series win over Australia Down Under in the 2018/19 season.

