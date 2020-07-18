Conflict of Interest complainant Sanjeev Gupta quits MPCA membership

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sanjeev Gupta, who had filed conflict of interest complaints against country's top cricketers, has quit the life membership of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA).

Gupta had recently filed a conflict of interest complaint against India captain Virat Kohli that he is a director in a sister concern of a firm that manages his commercial interests.

Ombudsman DK Jain is believed to be studying the allegations.

"Sanjeev Gupta has resigned from his life member' post of MPCA. All the complaints that he has filed against country's top cricketers was on his own capacity and MPCA has got nothing to do with it," a source close to Gupta told PTI.

Gupta came to limelight when he filed conflict of interest complaints against Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly when they were part of Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).

Once the CAC was dissolved, his complaint was deemed "infructuous".