England vs West Indies second Test: Rain washes out first session of day three

Published: 18th July 2020 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

The pitch area is seen covered after rain delayed start of the third day of the second cricket Test match between England and West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester.

The pitch area is seen covered after rain delayed start of the third day of the second cricket Test match between England and West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MANCHESTER: Rain continued to play spoilsport as the entire first session on the third day of second #raisethebat Test between England and West Indies was washed out at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday.

Not even a single delivery could be bowled in the session as rain forced players to stay inside their respective dressing rooms.

There was no change in the overnight scoreboard as West Indies still trail by 437 runs in the first innings. The visitors had lost the wicket of John Campbell before stumps on Day 2 and they remain at 32/1 with Kraigg Brathwaite and night watchman Alzarri Joseph in the middle.

This after all-rounder Ben Stokes and batsman Dominic Sibley slammed respective centuries and put on a mammoth 260-run stand, before the hosts declared for 469/9.

Brief Scores: West Indies 32/1 (Joseph 14*; Curran 1/8) vs England 469/9 (Stokes 176, Sibley 120; Chase 5/172)

