Rahul Dravid hit me for 3 fours and came for a discussion after match: Ex-West Indies pacer Tino Best

Best recalled a time when Dravid hit him for three fours on the trot in the early part of his international career.

Published: 19th July 2020 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Dravid hits a four in front of West Indies wicketkeeper Carlton Baugh. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: West Indies fast bowler Tino Best was all praise for the Indian players that he faced in his career, particularly batting great Rahul Dravid. Best said that the Indians were humble despite the kind of support and adulation they receive in their country.

"From my experiences with the Indian cricketers, they were all really nice. Rahul Dravid and those guys were all nice and polite," Best told SportsKeeda.

"They didn't act like they had 1.5 billion people supporting them. Very humble people and that's something I really admire. They never had any bad energy, bad vibe about them. They always show respect and love for the game."

Best recalled a time when Dravid hit him for three fours on the trot in the early part of his international career.

"The first time I played against India was in the Indian Oil Cup in 2005 and I bowled to Rahul Dravid and that was an experience, he hit me for three back to back fours. I remember after the game, we had a nice little discussion," said the 38-year-old, who last played professional cricket in the Carribean Premier League (CPL) for Barbados Tridents in August 2017.

"He said, 'Young man, I love your energy, keep charging in, just because you get hit for fours don't stop.' And I thought that was very humble and sweet of him. I've always had a lot of love for the Indian cricketers, Yuvraj (Singh) gave me a bat once and I thought that was so cool of him."

Rahul Dravid Tino Best West Indies
