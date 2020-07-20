STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

It's a pretty natural habit: Australia speedster Josh Hazlewood on Dominic Sibley saliva error

It was later revealed that Dominic Sibley had inadvertently applied saliva on the ball and the home side brought the matter immediately to the umpires.

Published: 20th July 2020 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Australia speedster Josh Hazlewood

Australia speedster Josh Hazlewood (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MELBOURNE: Australia speedster Josh Hazlewood has reacted to the saliva faux pas by England cricketer Dominic Sibley during the fourth day of second Test against West Indies at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

Before the start of the 42nd over of the West Indies' first innings on Sunday, umpire Michael Gough was seen unwrapping a tissue and he rubbed it on both sides of the ball.

It was later revealed that Sibley had inadvertently applied saliva on the ball and the home side brought the matter immediately to the umpires, who went ahead and sanitised the ball.

"It's a pretty natural habit... it's just such a reaction to see a spot on the ball that needs fixing and you go and put some saliva on," Hazlewood was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"You've been doing it since five years old, so it will take a while to break the habit but obviously conscious of it on the field."

Hazlewood also spoke about the prospect of teh 13th edition of the Indian Premier League clashing with Australia's domestic season and also with their national duty. Hazlewood is part of a number of Australian first-team players, who ply their trade in all three formats and also have IPL deals in the kitty.

"As long as we can train during that period it will be okay, it's if we come back and we can't train during that two-week period," Hazlewood said. "We've built these loads up as fast bowlers then two weeks really hurts us coming into a summer of Test cricket.

"As far as red-ball ball cricket goes I feel I only need one, maximum two games, to get ready for a Test. There have been summers where we've come from a white-ball tour and only played one (red-ball game) and it's been fine.

"Everyone is a bit different, some guys need a bit more bowling and some less but we'll try to get that balance right," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Josh Hazlewood Dominic Sibley England vs West Indies England vs West Indies Second Test England vs West Indies Test Series
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp