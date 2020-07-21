STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

2005 Ashes 'best Test series' I played in my career: Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting

On this day, 15 years ago, the 2005 edition of the Ashes series began, which is widely regarded as one of the best-ever in the history of the longest format.

Published: 21st July 2020 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

MELBOURNE: Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting on Tuesday jogged down the memory lane and recalled the 2005 Ashes series, which according to him was the 'best Test series' he participated in during the course of his illustrious career.

On this day, 15 years ago, the 2005 edition of the Ashes series began, which is widely regarded as one of the best-ever in the history of the longest format.

Cricket.com.au put up a post on Twitter and it read: "15 years ago today, the 2005 Ashes began at Lord's! Was it the greatest Test series ever?"

Ponting took note of this post and replied: "Ashes cricket the way it should be played, two teams not willing to give an inch. The start of the best Test series I ever played in."

The first Test of the five-match series began at Lord's with Australia, led by Ponting, recording a comprehensive 239-run victory.

The second Test in Birmingham, however, breathed life into the series as England levelled the series with a thrilling two-run win. Shane Warne and Brett Lee's heroics are still etched in the mind of every cricket fan but it wasn't meant to be for the visitors.

The third Test in Manchester was again evenly contested and it ended in a draw. The fourth Test in Nottingham belonged to Andrew Flintoff, who put on a stunning all-round show to help the hosts take a 2-1 lead in the series, courtesy of a three-wicket win.

There was centuries galore in the fifth and final Test at the Oval in London as Andrew Strauss, Justin Langer, Matthew Hayden and Kevin Pietersen all crossed the 100-run mark. The match ended in a draw and Michael Vaughan lifted the urn for the hosts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ricky Ponting Australia Cricket Australia vs England Australia vs England Ashes Ashes Test Series
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam Floods worsen: Death toll reaches 85 and Kaziranga inundated, more rain expected
Yoga helped me to battle covid-19 : Health Minister Satyendar Jain
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp