UAE first choice for IPL: BCCI writes to Centre for approval, confident of pulling it off

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the International Cricket Council (ICC) postponing the T20 World Cup, the BCCI has written to the government seeking permission to go ahead with the Indian Premier League from late September to November. IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel told The New Indian Express that a request has been sent to the ministries of home, external affairs and sports.

Interestingly, the BCCI has sent two proposals with regard to the IPL. One is to host it in India and the second is to play in the UAE. However, the BCCI's preference is the UAE since normal service in the Gulf country has resumed. Two of the biggest airlines in the region — Fly Emirates and Etihad Airways — are operating flights to the UK, Australia, US and other nations.

"Our pick is UAE. We have written to the ministries since it is mandatory to get their permission. Once we get their approval, we will discuss other things. We want to keep the tournament at home, but we don't know what the situation will be in September. If you look at UAE, there is no issue at the moment. Quarantine time is relatively less and logistically, it will be easier to host the tournament there," Patel said.

While India hasn't opened flight operations barring to a couple of countries, the case is different in the UAE. Players from Australia, England, South Africa and the Caribbean will not have difficulties reaching either Dubai or Abu Dhabi, as flights are operating.

"We don't see any problem with regards to overseas players. They are keen. In UAE, the situation has improved and apart from ICC protocols, we will follow our own. We are looking at a closed-door tournament anyway," Patel said.

So far, the BCCI or IPL Governing Council has not informed the franchises about the host nation or dates. That will be done after a Governing Council meeting. While moving the tournament to the UAE will increase the expenditure of the franchises, with no gate money, Patel felt there are more positives to look forward to. "Closed doors shouldn't be an issue for them. Like everyone, they too have been waiting for the IPL to happen," he said.

The BCCI hasn't sent an official request to the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) yet to use its facilities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Although the ECB has expressed interest, the BCCI wants to hear from the government first.

"We need the permission. Then we have to finalise the dates. Once that happens, we will write to the ECB to use their facilities. The infrastructure in each of those places is second to none and it shouldn't take much time to get things ready," Patel added.