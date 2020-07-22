STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Marnus Labuschagne picks Steve Smith over Virat Kohli in Test cricket

In the longest format, Smith and Kohli have been hogging the top two in ICC rankings for a while now. Labuschagne feels Smith ability to bat consistently in different conditions sets him apart.

Published: 22nd July 2020 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Steve Smith (L) and India's captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AFP)

Steve Smith (L) and India's captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne has picked teammate Steve Smith ahead of Virat Kohli in the longest format but accepted that the India skipper's numbers in white-ball cricket is second to none.

In the longest format, Smith and Kohli have been hogging the top two in ICC rankings for a while now. Labuschagne feels Smith ability to bat consistently in different conditions sets him apart.

"I think Steve (Smith) in Test cricket has just shown in any condition, he can find away. I think that's what you know really makes him the best, number one Test player in the world," Labuschagne was quoted as saying by India Today.

"He has found a way in India, he has found a way to score in England, he is obviously very consistent in Australia, so it seems that it doesn't matter where are you playing and in what conditions, he is finding a way. Now, Virat has probably done a similar thing. I will probably go with Steve in Test cricket.'

"Virat's white-ball cricket is phenomenal. The way he finishes innings, the way he finishes matches off, the way he chases. I think for me personally, I have learned a lot from him," he added.

Labuschagne is part of Australia's 26-member preliminary squad for their proposed limited-overs series against England. The final squad will be picked after the tour is confirmed by both the boards.

Australia's proposed limited-overs series in England, which will consist of three T20Is and as many ODIs, will begin on September 4.

According to a report in Daily Telegraph, the planned fixtures would see Australia play T20Is on September 4, 6 and 8, and ODIs on September 10, 12 and 15. The Australia team is expected to reach UK via a private flight.

As per the report, all six matches are expected to be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton and the Old Trafford in Manchester -- the two stadiums with hotels large enough to house both the teams, match officials and broadcasters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Marnus Labuschagne Steve Smith Virat Kohli
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp