Lockie Ferguson wants to play in all three formats for New Zealand

The 29-year-old pacer has been an integral part of the Kiwis bowling unit alongside Trent Boult and Tim Southee in New Zealand's 2019 World Cup campaign where the team ended as runners-up.

Published: 23rd July 2020 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Lockie Ferguson

Lockie Ferguson (File photo | AP)

By ANI

TAURANGA (NEW ZEALAND): New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson on Thursday said he wants to play all three formats for the country.

Ferguson's Test debut was cut short due to his calf strain against Australia in Perth last December. The 29-year-old pacer has been an integral part of the Kiwis bowling unit alongside Trent Boult and Tim Southee. He was also part of New Zealand's 2019 World Cup campaign which ended as runners-up.

"It's been a bit of a whirlwind three years being on tour and playing all year round. And just to reflect on how that went, what kind of player I want to be in the future and how best I can be suited to hopefully playing all three formats because I want to play all three formats for the country," ESPNcricinfo quoted Ferguson as saying.

Ferguson has played 37 ODIs and 8 T20Is for the side and scalped a total of 83 wickets in the limited-overs format. "I have certainly been excited to be part of the [Test] squad and getting a bit of taste of Test cricket although it wasn't to be my Test match but certainly it's in my goals. Test cricket is one of those formats I really want to play and by no means do I look lightly upon T20s and one-dayers because I've thoroughly enjoyed playing those. The goal is still alive within all three formats and how best I can play in all three and be an effective player and most importantly how to get us more wins," he added.

The speedster has been attending the winter training camp in Mount Maunganui along with fellow teammates and skipper Kane Williamson. "The lockdown treated everyone differently but certainly for myself, it gave me the time naturally to reflect on what's happened in the last few years," Ferguson said.

