STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Former CSA CEO Haroon Lorgat calls for independent inquiry into 'collapsed' T20 Global League

Haroon Lorgat denied the accusations of financial misinformation and said he had always kept the members informed.

Published: 24th July 2020 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Former Cricket South Africa CEO Haroon Lorgat

Former Cricket South Africa CEO Haroon Lorgat (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: Former Cricket South Africa (CSA) CEO Haroon Lorgat said he was "really disappointed" to see the T20 Global League collapse and called for an "independent inquiry" to unearth the reasons behind its abandonment three years ago.

The T20 Global League comprising eight teams was scheduled to be held in South Africa from November 2017 but it was deferred by a year due to lack of a broadcast deal and title sponsor.

In June, 2018, the event was replaced by Mzansi Super League, a league featuring six CSA-owned teams.

"I could not believe what I was hearing when I received the news that the T20 Global League was postponed or cancelled," Lorgat, who had stepped down in September 2017, was quoted as saying by 'Times Live'.

"It was such a good thing for cricket in SA and it left me with a feeling of real disappointment."

Lorgat had "mutually agreed to part ways" with CSA "because of a "breakdown" in their relationship, mainly due to the handling of the T20 Global League.

There were allegations that Lorgat had undermined the board by withholding critical financial information related to the league.

Lorgat denied the accusations of financial misinformation and said he had always kept the members informed.

"There's documentary evidence to that effect. In fact Mr Moroe, (chairman of the GLT20 board), Mr Nenzani, Mr von Zeuner and Mr Khan all served on a sub-committee into which I reported regularly," said the 60-year-old, who also served as ICC CEO between 2008 and 2012.

"As for the T20 Global League, I would be pleased to see an independent inquiry," said Lorgat.

Three months after Lorgat's departure, CSA board chairperson and president Chris Nenzani had come up with a statement saying that no financial irregularities were found.

"A complete reconciliation of the total expenditure incurred on the T20GL has been concluded and we can now confirm that all monies have been adequately accounted for and that we have found no irregularities or financial mismanagement," Nenzani had said in the statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Haroon Lorgat CSA Cricket South Africa T20 Global League
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp