West Indies wins toss, bowls first in deciding Test vs England

West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl first against England in the deciding test of the series at Old Trafford on Friday.

Published: 24th July 2020 04:35 PM

West Indies' Shannon Gabriel bowls during the first day of the third cricket Test match between England and West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester.

West Indies' Shannon Gabriel bowls during the first day of the third cricket Test match between England and West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MANCHESTER: West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl first against England in the deciding test of the series at Old Trafford on Friday.

England recalled pacemen Jofra Archer and James Anderson in place of Sam Curran and top-order batsman Zak Crawley, leading to allrounder Ben Stokes moving up the order to No.4.

England will have four fast bowlers, plus a spinner in Dom Bess.

The team will have one less specialist batsman and will be batting first in overcast conditions in Manchester.

Stokes is struggling for full fitness and might not bowl.

The West Indies made one change, bringing in spinner Rahkeem Cornwall for Alzarri Joseph.

The series is tied at 1-1 after two tests.

The Windies are looking to win a test series in England for the first time since 1988.

Lineups:

England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Dom Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder (captain), Shane Dowrich, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.

