STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Delayed IPL favours September 19 date

Final earmarked for November 8, full schedule to be announced after getting clearance from government to hold league in UAE

Published: 25th July 2020 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

IPL Cup

IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the approval from the Central government expected anytime next week, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed the franchises that this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin on September 19, with the final slotted for November 8. The full schedule will be out once the government gives the go-ahead to move the tournament to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed the dates as things have started to move quickly in the board circles. While the general perception was that the dates will be confirmed only at a governing council meeting, BCCI believed locking the dates will make it easier for the stakeholders to plan.

As it was in the original schedule for April-May, the tournament will have 51 days if one goes by November 8 finish. It is understood that in case of double-headers the afternoon matches will begin at 3.30 PM IST and evening matches at 7.30 PM IST to suit the Indian television audience.

While there is no definite clarity whether the said governing council meeting would take place, the franchises expect the Standard Operating Procedure with regards to do’s and don’ts under the bio-secure environment will be circulated next week. The chances of players arriving from the Caribbean and UK taking the charter flight look to be one of the things being pondered by the BCCI.

Although the initial plan was to start the league by September 26, the BCCI felt the need to advance it by a week as it would give sufficient time for the Indian team to prepare for their tour of Australia. With the inaugural Test expected to start by December first week, Indians have to arrive Down Under at least two weeks prior to that because of the quarantine guidelines.

Though there were concerns with regards to the availability of Australia and England players – who happen to be core players for most franchises – if the IPL begins on September 19, teams have expressed their willingness to start even if it means they might not be available for the first couple of matches. “In terms of beginning, we couldn’t have expected a better date. This works for everyone. There is a 10-day gap between the Caribbean Premier League and IPL,” said Satish Menon, the CEO of Kings XI Punjab, which acquired the St Lucia franchise that features in the CPL.

However, the picture is not clear as to when England and Australia players will join the IPL. Both teams are lined up to play limited-overs series in the UK and though Australia have already named a 26-member preliminary squad for the series for which the dates are yet to be announced, reports in England suggest that the last and final ODI will be played on September 15.

Even if that is the case, the players will not require to serve the quarantine period if they test Covid-19 negative before boarding the flight and after landing in UAE. But if they return positive in any one of the two tests, they have to be quarantined. Given the money involved, some Australian players involved in the IPL might even drop out of the UK tour. Cricket Australia is also unlikely to play hardball as there are indications that their players will have to suffer pay cuts in the wake of the pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IPL 2020 BCCI UAE
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp