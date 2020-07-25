STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Pope a 'real find' for England, can succeed in all format: Former skipper Andrew Strauss

Strauss feels although the youngster will fare well in the limited overs format, he should focus on Test cricket for the time being.

Published: 25th July 2020 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

England middle-order batsman Ollie Pope. (Photo | AP)

England middle-order batsman Ollie Pope. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MANCHESTER: Former skipper Andrew Strauss feels Ollie Pope has been a "real find" for England and he has the capability of succeeding in all formats of the game.

After failing to breach the 15-run mark in the first two Tests against the West Indies, Pope alongside Jos Buttler rescued England from a precarious 122-4 at tea to close the opening day of the series decider on 258-4.

The 22-year-old is coming off a superb series in South Africa earlier this year, where he notched up two half-centuries and a career-best 135 not out at Port Elizabeth.

On Friday, he stitched a 136-run unbeaten partnership with Buttler (56 not out) by scoring a splendid 91.

"If you look at his first-class record, he's averaging 57 and he's proved that he can do it in Test cricket with that great innings he played in South Africa," Strauss told 'Sky Sports'.

"Today was more of the same. He's a guy who can score quickly without you really noticing it. He played some really eye-catching shots as well and he looks equally comfortable against seam and spin, so no obvious weaknesses there. He's a real find for England, I think," Strauss added.

Pope, who made his Test debut against India in 2018, is yet to play white-ball cricket for England and Strauss feels although the youngster will fare well in the limited overs format, he should focus on Test cricket for the time being.

"He's got the game to play in ODIs, in various different positions. We know he can play all those funky ramp shots and whatever. But for the time being I'd quite like him just doing his time in the Test team, not getting funky with his technique which is perfect," Strauss said.

"He can really establish himself in that England environment. It's a different thing when you feel comfortable, when you know you are good enough to be in that environment and you get to know the players well.

"When you get to that stage, that's when you start getting some really consistent, high-quality performances," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andrew Strauss Ollie Pope
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp