STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Astute brain makes him suitable candidate: Kumar Sangakkara backs Sourav Ganguly for ICC chief post

Admitting that he is a big fan of the incumbent BCCI chief, Sangakkara said that the former India captain has an international mindset which is necessary to remain unbiased in an important position.

Published: 26th July 2020 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (R) raises his bat after completing his century as Indian cricketer Saurav Ganguly (L) looks on in Colombo on August 2008

Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (R) raises his bat after completing his century as Indian cricketer Saurav Ganguly (L) looks on in Colombo on August 2008. (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sri Lanka cricket legend Kumar Sangakkara has backed Sourav Ganguly for the ICC chairman's post, saying the BCCI president's "astute cricket brain" and vast experience as an administrator make him a "very suitable" candidate for the role.

Admitting that he is a big fan of Ganguly, Sangakkara said the former India captain has an international mindset which is necessary to remain unbiased in an important position.

"I think Sourav definitely can make that change. Quite a big fan of Dada not just because of his stature as a cricketer but I think he has a very astute cricket brain," Sangakkara, who is currently the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Chairman, told 'India Today'.

"He has the best interests of the game at heart and that should not change just because you are the BCCI president or the ECB or SLC or any other cricket board when you are at the ICC. "Your mindset should be truly international and not just constrained by partisanship in terms of where I come from -- am I Indian, Sri Lankan or Australia or English but really understand 'yes I am a cricketer and what I am doing is what is best for all cricketing countries'," he added.

The former Sri Lanka skipper said Ganguly has the potential to build relationships, which is vital for the influential position in cricket's governing body. "I have seen his work even before he took over as the BCCI president, even before administration and coaching, and how he has built relationships with players around the world, his standing in the MCC cricket committee," he added.

Former BCCI chief Shashank Manohar stepped down as the ICC Chairman earlier this month. Hong Kong's Imran Khwaja, Manohar's deputy in the ICC, has been given interim charge till the time elections are not conducted for the post.

Sangakkara is not the only former international skipper to have vouched for Ganguly. Former South Africa captain and Cricket South Africa's (CSA) director of cricket, Graeme Smith had also supported Ganguly for the role.

Ganguly, on his part, recently stated that he is in no hurry to take up the ICC role.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kumar Sangakkara Sourav Ganguly BCCI ICC ICC chief post
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp