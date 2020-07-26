Broad 6-31, England dismisses West Indies for 197 on day 3 in decider Test

By Associated Press

MANCHESTER: Stuart Broad took the remaining four wickets to complete figures of 6-31 and dismiss the West Indies for 197 before lunch on day three of the deciding third test at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The tourists managed to avoid the follow-on but faced a first-innings deficit of 172 runs.

England was 10-0, with Rory Burns on 2 and Dom Sibley on 8, when the teams went to lunch. The lead was 182 runs.

Resuming on 137-6, Jason Holder and Shane Dowrich reached their first target — getting the Windies past the follow-on mark — as England persisted with the same pacemen who finished Saturday, Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes.

However, it all changed when Broad and James Anderson came into the attack.

Off his third delivery of the day, Broad trapped Holder lbw for 46, with a review backing up the on-field decision. Then, off his third over, Broad removed Rahkeem Cornwall (10) and Kemar Roach (0) in the space of four balls.

Broad then took the sixth wicket when Dowrich (37) slashed at a short ball and Woakes snaffled the catch after getting round from mid-on.

Broad was dropped for the first test — won by the West Indies in Southampton — and didn't take it well, expressing his disappointment in a TV interview during the match.

Restored for the second test in Manchester, Broad took three wickets in each innings in a win for England.

In the third test, he smashed a 45-ball 62 — his best score since 2013 — to lift England to 369 all out and now has starred with the ball with his 18th five-wicket haul in tests. He now has 497 wickets in the format.