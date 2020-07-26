STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Managing IPL's ACU operations at three venues in UAE will be slightly easier: Ajit Singh

The BCCI might need some more workforce considering that each team will have one dedicated 'Integrity Officer' as per rules.

Published: 26th July 2020 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

IPL Cup

IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Taking the IPL to the UAE would be quite a task logistically for the tournament organisers but for BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit head Ajit Singh, the move will make monitoring the event "slightly easier" as it would be restricted to just three venues.

The IPL will start in the UAE from September 19 and the final will be held on November 8 with three stadiums -- Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi hosting the 60 games over 51 days.

"In the UAE, it will be slightly easier doing (monitoring ACU activity) as there are only three grounds compared to eight venues in India. That's not an issue at all. Once the schedule comes, we will decided the workforce," Singh told PTI during an interaction.

The UAE, in 2014, hosted the first part of IPL due to general elections in India.

Singh said currently, there are "eight ACU officers who are on BCCI payrolls".

So, will that be enough in terms of managing the work through 60 matches as well as keeping a tab on hotels? It will depend on the kind of bio-security bubble created, reckoned the former Rajasthan top cop.

"It's too early to comment on measures as we need to first check what kind of bio-security measures will be created. We first need to see how things are taking shape there and we will deploy our men accordingly," Singh said.

"In case, we need men, we will hire them," he added.

With the ICC headquartered in Dubai, the BCCI, if need be, can take help of the global body which has a huge team of ACU officials who can be hired, according to a BCCI official.

"If it is a private league that approaches ICC for hiring ACU officers and they agree to cover the event, then the league organisers bear the costs," the senior official told PTI.

The BCCI might need some more workforce considering that each team will have one dedicated 'Integrity Officer' as per rules.

"It is the BCCI that will designate one Integrity officer per team during the course of the IPL. Now whether they will be a part of the bio-bubble (if created), we don't know, but the Integrity officer is completely their domain," a senior franchise official clarified the rules.

The UAE does have a history of being a hot bed for bookies and fixers but the ACU head is quite confident that intelligence gathering will not be hampered by this shift of tournament.

"Whoever is involved (bookies/fixers) they are all inter-connected. If we have our sources here, they also know how these bookies operate. 

"If they get an information of this place, they will get an information of that place also. It's not so much of an issue," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IPL 2020 UAE betting Corruption
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp