Bangladesh pacer Qazi Onik banned for two years for failing doping test

Published: 27th July 2020 06:16 PM

Cricket ball

Image used for representational purpose only

By ANI

DHAKA: Bangladesh's pacer Qazi Onik has been banned for two years for failing a dope test during the National Cricket League in November 2018.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has also removed the pacer from every programme of the cricket board that he was a part of, ESPNCricinfo reported.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, Onik had tested positive for Methamphetamine during an match in Cox's Bazar.

The pacer has also admitted to the offence and accepted a two-year suspension for an anti-doping rule violation.

The substance is prohibited under section S6a of the 2018 ICC Prohibited list and consequently prohibited under the BCB Anti-Doping code 2.1, which has adapted the ICC Anti-Doping code.

The pacer will now be re-eligible to participate in cricket-related activities from February 7, 2021 as his ban had started from February 8, 2019, the day of formal notification of the player's adverse analytical finding and the day upon which he accepted a provisional suspension. .

Onik was Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker in the 2018 Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand as he finished the tournament with 10 wickets at an economy rate of 4.58.

He has also scalped 15 wickets in four first-class matches and has a total of 41 wickets in 26 List A games. 

