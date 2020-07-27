STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One of the most difficult places to bat, says Phil Simmons as England bowlers dominate Windies

England's duo Stuart Broad and James Anderson have been lethal during the ongoing three-match Test series.

Published: 27th July 2020 12:39 PM

England's Stuart Broad, center, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of West Indies' John Campbell. (Photo | AFP)

MANCHESTER: After England continued their dominance on day three of the third Test, West Indies coach Phil Simmons said that 'it's one of the most difficult places to bat', especially with the bowling attack that the hosts have.

"Wherever you go it's going to be tough, in England's it's going to be toughest with two bowlers, one there in 600, one there in 500 wickets and it's going to make things hard," ESPNcricinfo quoted Simmons as saying.

"On this wicket, we showed in the first innings of the second Test that... we were doing what was necessary, we were getting scores, we got a few fifties, but you've got to carry on, and these guys keep coming and they're relentless. So I think it's, it's one of the most difficult places to bat, especially against these two experienced bowlers," he added.

After missing the first Test, Broad played in the second Test and displayed brilliant performance, picking up six wickets in both the innings combined.

Broad bettered his performance in the third Test, clinching six wickets in the first innings to help his side restrict West Indies to just 197 runs. On the other hand, Anderson picked two wickets.

England scored 369 runs in their first innings and declared their second innings at 226/2. West Indies, who need 389 runs to win, will resume their second innings from 10/2 on day four on Monday.

