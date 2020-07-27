STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Rain frustrates Broad's bid for 500 wickets, England win

West Indies will resume on 10-2, chasing a unlikely victory target of 399, with the series all square at 1-1.

Published: 27th July 2020 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

The pitch area is seen covered ahead of the fourth day of the third cricket Test match between England and West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Monday, July 27, 2020.

The pitch area is seen covered ahead of the fourth day of the third cricket Test match between England and West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Monday, July 27, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MANCHESTER: Rain kept Stuart Broad waiting for his 500th Test wicket as bad weather frustrated England's bid for a series-clinching win over the West Indies at Old Trafford on Monday.

Play was due to start at 11:00 am local time (1000 GMT), on the fourth day of the decisive third Test, but persistent rain meant the pitch and square remained fully covered. 

Broad is just one wicket away from becoming only the seventh bowler to join the "500 club" after taking all six West Indies wickets that fell on Sunday.

The 34-year-old paceman returned first-innings figures of 6-31 as West Indies were bundled out for 197 in reply to England's 369, which included Broad's dashing 62.

And after England made 226-2 declared in their second innings, featuring Rory Burns' 90 and fifties from captain Joe Root and Dom Sibley, there was still time for Broad to strike twice by removing John Campbell and nightwatchman Kemar Roach.

That left Broad, controversially omitted from West Indies' win in the series opener at Southampton, on 499 Test wickets.

The only bowlers with more than 600 Test wickets are a trio of former spinners -- Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Australian Shane Warne (708) and India's Anil Kumble (619).

The only seamers ahead of Broad are his longtime England new-ball colleague James Anderson (589 wickets) and Australia's Glenn McGrath (563) and the West Indies' Courtney Walsh (519), both of whom are retired.

West Indies will resume on 10-2, chasing a unlikely victory target of 399, with the series all square at 1-1.

No side have made more to win in the fourth innings of an Old Trafford Test than England's 294-4 against New Zealand in 2008.

West Indies, who hold the Wisden Trophy after a 2-1 win over Root's men in the Caribbean last year, are bidding for their first Test series win in England since 1988.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
England West Indies Manchester Test series Stuart Broad
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp