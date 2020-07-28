STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

I am grateful to have Anushka Sharma as my life partner: Virat Kohli

Kohli was speaking to Indian opening batsman Mayank Agarwal in the Latest Episode of the 'Open nets with Mayank' where the skipper praised Anushka for changing him as a person for a good.

Published: 28th July 2020 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma arrive for the Indian Sports Honours awards in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has credited his wife Anushka Sharma for making the 'rigid' skipper a more practical person.

Kohli was speaking to Indian opening batsman Mayank Agarwal in the Latest Episode of the 'Open nets with Mayank' where the skipper praised Anushka for changing him as a person for a good.

The right-handed Kohli said he is very ''grateful and blessed'' to have a life partner like Anushka.

"I give her full credit for making me see different sides of things altogether and I am so grateful that she is my life partner. Because you learn from each other. I was a very close person, I wasn't a very practical person before. So when you see another person and know that your life partner has a different outlook on things. You invariably are challenged to see another point of view said Indian skipper during the candid chat with Mayank.

"So that was something that changed my mindset completely and chase me as a person completely. I was rigid I did not have an understanding of things. She made me realise a lot of things which have to do with the larger picture like my responsibility as a player setting an example for people in the right manner," he added.

The ethereal couple had got secretly married in a fairytale wedding which was only attended by the couple's family and friends on December 11 in 2017.

"All relaisation has come from being with Anushka. I would give full credit to her. It's been an absolute blessing in my life that I found a life partner like her. She has made me change as a person for good," said Kohli.

Indian skipper Kohli is widely hailed as the run-machine and has many records under his belt.In 86 Test matches, he had 7,240 runs studded with 27 centuries and 22 half-centuries. In 248 ODIs, he has amassed 11,867 runs with an average of 59.33.

Kohli and Mayank would soon be seen in action for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab respectively in the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting from September 19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp