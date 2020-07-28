STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Stuart Broad seventh cricketer to scalp 500 Test wickets

Broad becomes the second Englishman to achieve this impressive feat after partner-in-crime James Anderson.

Published: 28th July 2020 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

England pacer Stuart Broad (File | AP)

England pacer Stuart Broad (File | AP)

By IANS

MANCHESTER: England fast-bowler Stuart Broad added a fresh feather to his illustrious cap as he became the seventh bowler in the history of Test cricket to scalp 500 wickets. On Tuesday, Broad achieved the feat on Day 5 of the third and final Test against West Indies at the Old Trafford.

The 34-year-old had ended with outstanding figures of 6/31 to break the backbone of the visitors as England took a huge first innings lead. Then, in the second innings, he scalped two wickets in the last session of Day 3 to leave West Indies reeling at 10/2.

Broad, who has represented England in 140 Tests, was stuck at 499 at the end of third day and reached the 500 mark on the last day of the Test match after taking the wicket of Kraigg Brathwaite for 19. He could've achieved the feat on the fourth day but it was washed out due to rain.

Broad becomes the second Englishman to achieve this impressive feat after partner-in-crime James Anderson, who had also achieved the feat against West Indies in 2017 at the Lord's. Interestingly, Brathwaite was Anderson's 500th scalp as well.

Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan is currently the leading wicket-taker in Test cricket with 800 scalps. He is followed by Shane Warne (708), Anil Kumble (619) and James Anderson (589*), Glenn McGrath (563) and Courtney Walsh (519).

Broad has also become only the fourth fast-bowler in the history of Test cricket to scalp 500 wickets. The top three spots in this list are held by spinners, followed by pacers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Stuart Broad 500 Test wickets England vs West Indies
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp