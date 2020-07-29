STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Broad moves to third spot in ICC rankings after match-winning effort

However, with Broad moving seven places to break in to the top 10, India's Jasprit Bumrah was pushed down a spot to be placed eighth in the bowlers list.

England pacer Stuart Broad (File | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Stuart Broad progressed seven places to grab the third position among bowlers in the latest ICC Player Rankings after a stellar show in the final Test against the West Indies.

England won the third and final game by 269 runs to clinch the series 2-1.

The formerly top-ranked bowler, who finished with a match haul of 10 for 67 during which he touched the milestone of 500 Test wickets, has reached his best position since August 2016 when he was third.

The 34-year-old has also gained seven places with the bat after his quick-fire 62 off 45 balls in the first innings, the joint-third fastest for England in Test history, and risen three places among all-rounders to 11th.

Indian cricketers, who have not taken the field since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, retained their positions in the top-10 of batsmen rankings.

Skipper Virat Kohli remains second in the batsmen standings behind Steve Smith while Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane remain seventh and ninth respectively.

In the list of all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin continue to occupy the third and fifth spot respectively.

Another England bowler to advance in the rankings was Chris Woakes, whose five-wicket haul in the second innings lifted him to 20th position and a career-best rating points tally of 654.

England opener Rory Burns gained 13 spots to reach 17th position after scores of 57 and 90 at Old Trafford, the first time the 29-year-old left-hander has moved into the top 20.

Ollie Pope reached a career-best 46th position, gaining 24 slots on the back of his 91 in his only innings of the match, while wicketkeeper Jos Buttler's knock of 67 lifted him from 50th to 44th.

For the West Indies, Shai Hope has gained two slots to reach 68th position while pacer Kemar Roach has moved a place to reach 15th place after grabbing four wickets in England's first innings.

