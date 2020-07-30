STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic blessed with baby boy; India cricketer shares photo

Wishes immediately poured in with India skipper Virat Kohli being one of the first to wish the Indian all-rounder, Hardik Pandya. 

Published: 30th July 2020

Hardik Pandya shared the baby's photo on twitter on Thursday. (Photo | Hardik Pandya, Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have been blessed with a baby boy, the 26-year-old announced via his social media handle.

His Twitter post read: "We are blessed with our baby boy." It was posted with the picture of the baby's hand. The delivery happened in Vadodara.

The duo had earlier announced in May that they were expecting a third member in their family. Fast forward a couple of months and they shared the good news with their fans and followers on social media, with the photo of their newly-born child.

Hardik's Instagram post in May had read: "Natasa and I had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes."

Wishes immediately poured in with India skipper Virat Kohli being one of the first to wish the cricketer. He was followed by not just the other Indian players, but also chief coach Ravi Shastri.

Earlier this year, Hardik had announced his engagement to Natasa via social media as well. On January 1, Hardik had shared an image of him proposing to Natasa and had captioned it: "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged."

The news of India all-rounder Hardik's engagement to Natasa was not just a surprise for his fans, but also for his India teammates.

