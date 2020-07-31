STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Sanju Samson will definitely perform in IPL, have never seen him more focused: Coach Biju George

The IPL 2020 is slated to start from September 19 in the UAE, while next year, the tournament is likely to be played in its normal window (March-May).

Published: 31st July 2020 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

Sanju Samson featured in a lone T20 International in 2015. (Photo | PTI)

Sanju Samson (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Biju George, the coach of Sanju Samson believes that the right-handed batsman will have a golden chance to cement his place in the T20 World Cup 2021 squad if he performs well in the two IPLs which will be played in a span of seven months.

Samson was just 11-years-old when he started training under coach Biju George in Thiruvananthapuram. At that time, George was a cricket coach at the Sports Authority of India's cricket training centre.

The IPL 2020 is slated to start from September 19 in the UAE, while next year, the tournament is likely to be played in its normal window (March-May).

The T20 World Cup slated to be played this year in Australia has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and now it will go ahead next year either in India or Australia.

"Yes absolutely, I think it is a golden chance for him to make his place in the T20 World Cup 2021 squad. If you look at his white-ball career, he has been consistent at it and I am sure he will perform, he has been consistent ever since he made his debut in IPL," George told ANI while talking about Samson's chances to make it to the T20 World Cup squad.

"I do not think Samson will have any pressure on him when he goes in to play the IPL. This year, he has put in the maximum preparation, I have never seen him more focused, he was even working out when we were in lockdown in Trivandrum," he added.

The 25-year-old will be representing Rajasthan Royals in the IPL this year.

Samson has so far played 93 matches in the IPL, managing to score 1,696 runs at an average of 27.61 with his highest score being 102 not out.

The batsman has been a part of India's T20I squad for the past six months, but the player did not find many chances to feature in the playing XI.

Since then, Samson's exclusion from the playing XI has been a subject of severe criticism.

Firstly, Rishabh Pant was getting the nod in front of Samson, and later KL Rahul started performing well to feature permanently as the first-choice wicket-keeper in the white-ball format.

However, George believes that every cricketer in the Indian dressing room might be worried as Samson has a knack of producing quality innings in the IPL.

"Every cricketer in the Indian dressing room knows that IPL is where Sanju Samson comes to play, comes to the party actually. He plays some outstandings knocks in this tournament," George said.

"Rishabh Pant is a left-hander as compared to KL Rahul and Sanju Samson so he might be getting the nod because of this reason. But nowadays, you do not care whether you are a left-hander or right-hander," he added.

Samson has so far played 4 T20Is for India, in which he has registered 35 runs.

The batsman was last seen in action in a T20I match against New Zealand earlier this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sanju Samson T20 World Cup IPL 2020 Biju George
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Representational Image (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
This Gujarat Businessman converted his office into COVID19 hospital for poor people
Gallery
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp