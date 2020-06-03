STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Virat Kohli appalled by killing of pregnant elephant in Kerala, says 'let's treat animals with love'

The brutal incident of animal abuse took place in Kerala's Palakkad district, which resulted in the death of the elephant while standing in a river.

Published: 03rd June 2020 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 09:51 PM

Indian skipper Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI:  Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli was among several sportspersons who took to social media to express shock over the inhuman incident where a pregnant elephant was fed pineapple stuffed with firecrackers in Kerala.

"Appalled to hear about what happened in Kerala. Let's treat our animals with love and bring an end to these cowardly acts," Kohli said in a tweet from his Twitter handle.

The brutal incident of animal abuse took place in Kerala's Palakkad district, which resulted in the death of the elephant while standing in a river.

Director of Celebrity and Public Relations, PETA India, Sachin Bangera has been very vocal and celebrities have been replying to his posts, asking him to get the criminals arrested.

ALSO READ | Pineapple filled with firecrackers killed pregnant wild elephant

"Never understood humans. They revere elephant-God and also abuse elephants by beating, torturing and using them for joyrides," he tweeted.

Olympian pistol shooter Heena Sidhu wrote, replying to the post: "Not a rocket science...

"This is the Elephant God and this is just plain old elephant. Just like...This is a rich businessman and this one just a plain old migrant labourer or farmer. We all know what to worship and what to abuse."

Many celebrities both from the world of sports and entertainment shared images and sketches to express their anger and grief.

Ace India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also posted a series of angry faced emoticons on a newsfeed of the same.

The Kerala Forest department has launched a 'manhunt' for those responsible for the death of the 15-year-old pregnant wild elephant, said an official.

In another tweet Sachin wrote: "PETA is in touch with @ForestKerala. A case has been registered against unidentified persons under Secs 9 & 51 of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. We've offered our support and assistance to the forest dept. in bringing the perpetrators to justice. Via @asharmeet02."

