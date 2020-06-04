STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

COVID-19 effect: Organising IPL outside India on table as BCCI looks at all options

It will not be the first time when the league will take place outside India as IPL 2009 was hosted by South Africa and the 2014 edition was staged in India and UAE.

Published: 04th June 2020 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

IPL Cup

On two occasions in the past, the IPL has been shifted out of India. (Photo | IPL Website)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is discussing all the possible options to hold the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), even staging the event outside the country but as their last resort.

"The board is looking at all options. If it comes to taking IPL out of India, it may happen but as the last option. If that's the only option then we will consider it. We have done it in the past also and we can do it again but the first preference will be to host it in India," a source within BCCI told ANI.

The 2020 edition of the IPL which was slated to commence on March 29 has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus crisis. It will not be the first time when the league will take place outside India as IPL 2009 was hosted by South Africa and the 2014 edition was staged in India and UAE.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday deferred a decision on 'all agenda items' until June 10. The source said that nothing has been finalised as of now and they will wait to get clarity over the T20 World Cup, to be played in Australia from October 18-November 15.

"We will await for clarity over T20 World Cup from ICC before discussing anything further. But I can tell that as of now no decision has been taken," the source said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BCCI IPL IPL 2020 IPL outside India IPL COVID measures COVID19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp