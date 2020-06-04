STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
None of current national players under ICC anti-corruption probe: Sri Lanka Cricket

Earlier, a media report said that Sports Minister Dullas Alahapperuma had said that three Sri Lanka cricketers were being probed by the ICC for match-fixing.

Sri Lankan cricketers attend a practice session at the Colombo Colts Cricket Stadium in Colombo. (Photo| AFP)

By IANS

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has said that none of the current national players are under investigation being carried out by the Anti-Corruption Unit of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The clarification from the board came after media reports emerged on the comments made by Sports Minister Dullas Alahapperuma on Tuesday. The reports said that Alahapperuma had said that three Sri Lanka cricketers were being probed by the ICC for match-fixing. He, however, had not mentioned if they were former or current players.

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce that none of the current national players are under investigation by the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit and neither the ICC has informed SLC of such an investigation carried out against any of the current players, as reported by several media institutions," SLC said in a statement on Wednesday.

"SLC strongly believes that, what the Honorable Minister actually mentioned was about an investigation launched by the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit against three former Sri Lanka players and not the current national players," the statement added.

Last year, Sri Lanka had introduced tough sanctions for match-fixing and tightened sports betting restrictions in the country. Recently, SLC had suspended pacer Shehan Madushanka from all forms of cricket after he was found with alleged possession of illegal drugs.

