STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

COVID-19 pandemic: Cricket Australia reduce size of national umpire panel

The reduction in the number of umpires means the 10-member panel will have to officiate in more games than last season.

Published: 05th June 2020 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Umpires

Umpires (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Cricket Australia on Friday decided not to replace retired umpires Simon Fry and John Ward in its 12-member national panel for the upcoming season as part of its cost-cutting measures to deal with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Simon and John had retired earlier this year. With CA not replacing them and Darren Close taking the place of Geoff Joshua, who did not have his contract renewed, means the panel has been reduced to 10 umpires.

The reduction in the number of umpires means the 10-member panel will have to officiate in more games than last season.

It was in April that senior umpires were approached to find ways to reduce expenditure and they soon agreed to change their Memorandum of Understanding with the governing body.

CA's Head of Cricket Operations Peter Roach thanked the umpires and said the decision to reduce headcount was a mutual one.

"When we were faced with the position of having to find 25 per cent savings this year, the umpire leadership group willingly engaged in discussions and said, ''we're here to help''," Roach told cricket.com.au.

"Very quickly (we) came to an outcome of finding some reductions in that MOU. The umpires had every right to say ''no, that's an existing deal'' but they came to the table and said they were there to help.

"We’re very thankful for that leadership group and the whole umpiring group ... for being so open in their willingness to assist. They're a terrific group of people who have the game's interests at heart."

Australia's umpires are represented by three senior officials who are elected each year.

The 10-man umpire panel earn a set retainer each year, while the four umpires that have been nominated to also stand in men’s internationals– Gerard Abood, Shawn Craig, Sam Nogajski and Paul Wilson – can also earn match payments from the ICC.

Australians Bruce Oxenford, Paul Reiffel and Rod Tucker are all part of the ICC's Elite Panel of umpires.

Cricket Australia's 2020-21 National Umpire Panel: Gerard Abood, Darren Close, Shawn Craig, Greg Davidson, Phil Gillespie, Mike Graham-Smith, Donovan Koch, Sam Nogajski, Tony Wilds, Paul Wilson.

Supplementary Umpire Panel: Nathan Johnstone, Simon Lightbody, Troy Penman, Claire Polosak, David Taylor, Ben Treloar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cricket Australia COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp