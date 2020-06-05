STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Interesting to see how players deal with new ICC guidelines: Sangakkara

Keeping "social distancing" norms on and off the field and 'safe' ball management are among the dos and don'ts listed by the ICC late last month.

Published: 05th June 2020 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Former skipper Kumar Sangakkara

Former Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara (File|AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Sri Lankan batting great Kumara Sangakkara said cricket is a social game and it will be interesting to see how players cope with the new ICC guidelines when cricket resumes after the COVID-19 hiatus.

With government restrictions owing to the health crisis easing, the ICC has come out with guidelines for the safe resumption of the sport which was shutdown in March due to the outbreak of the contagious disease.

Keeping "social distancing" norms on and off the field and 'safe' ball management are among the dos and don'ts listed by the ICC late last month.

The ICC Cricket Committee also recommended a ban on saliva to shine the ball.

"For fast bowlers or spinners, shining the ball, is an instinctive thing, they have done it over so many years since they were kids," Sangakkara, who is the President of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), said on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected.

"Cricket is a social game, most of the time you spend in the dressing room, you talk, you chat. This will be a very clinical thing, you come ready to play, no warmups, you do everything right and you go home. So, it will be interesting to see how the players deal with that."

Cricketers from several top teams, including England, Australia, West Indies and Sri Lanka have already begun outdoor training under strict safety protocols as the sport is taking early steps towards resumption.

English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced its schedule for a proposed three-match test series at home against West Indies starting July 8, which is likely to be the first series to happen after the coronavirus hiatus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sangakkara ICC guidelines
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp