Whatmore feels Hardik crucial for India after resumption

Recently-appointed Baroda coach Dav Whatmore believes that his state player Hardik Pandya will have a major role to play for India when international cricket restarts.

Hardik Pandya (Earnings: 24.87 crore)

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya (File Photo)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

"Hardik is an asset to any side. His presence will motivate the other players in the team. He will also play for Baroda whenever he is available, and be a great source of strength."

"Hardik is an impact player and it is always good to have a player of his class in the team. He needs to be used judiciously, and he’ll deliver. For example, when we need a guy to hang around, score runs quickly and also build a big partnership. Or if we need a guy to break a difficult partnership. Hardik is the go-to player and he will deliver. He has the ability to up the quality of his game and play an impact innings."

Meanwhile, all Baroda players have started their fitness training and will start with skillset regimens shortly. "Fitness training started some time ago. Work on skillsets will start as soon as possible. Once you come after a long layoff, you should not rush into heavy training. I would like them to progressively start working on their skillsets,"’ explained the 66-year old.

Earlier this week, Whatmore had an online session — he is the state’s director of cricket — with Baroda’s cricket coaches of all age groups. "I had my first interaction with all of them (34). I asked them to have a friendly approach to  coaching. I also reminded them that it is players who make coaches successful, not the other way round."

