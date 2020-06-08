STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

England's Tim Bresnan received death threats for denying Sachin Tendulkar 100th century

Bresnan has claimed that he and Australian umpire Rod Tucker both received death threats after batting after the 2011 Test in Oval.

Published: 08th June 2020 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

England pacer Tim Bresnan. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LONDON: England pacer Tim Bresnan has claimed that he and Australian umpire Rod Tucker both received death threats after batting icon Sachin Tendulkar was denied his 100th international century during a 2011 Test.

Bresnan said Tendulkar, who had hit his 99th ton during the 2011 World Cup against South Africa, was batting on 91 in the second innings of the fourth Test at the Oval when he was adjudged LBW by Tucker.

"This ball, it was probably missing leg anyway, and umpire Hill (Tucker), Aussie lad, shot him out. He was on 80-odd as well [91], definitely going to get it (his century). We win the series and go to number one in the world," Bresnan said on the 'Yorkshire Cricket: Covers Off' podcast.

"We both got death threats, me and this umpire, we got death threats for ages after. I got them on Twitter and he had people writing to him to his home address and stuff, getting proper death threats going, 'How dare you give him out? It was missing leg'."

According to Bresnan, Tucker had to step up his security due to the death threats.

"I caught up with him a few months later and he was like, 'Mate, I've had to get a security guard and stuff.' He had police protection around his gaff in Australia," the 35-year-old said.

Stranded on 99 hundreds, Tendulkar had to wait for quite sometime to achieve the unique feat of 100 centuries as he went without scoring a ton in four outings in the 2011 World Cup and also missed the West Indies tour.

He eventually achieved the milestone in 2012 Asia Cup when he scored a ton against Bangladesh.

Tendulkar, who retired in October 2013, still holds the record of being the only batsman to hit 100 international tons.

He ended his career with 15921 and 18426 runs in Tests and ODIs respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tim Bresnan Rod Tucker Sachin Tendulkar India vs England death threat Oval
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp