STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Asia Cup: Decision on hold; Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah attend ACC meet

The event is scheduled in September and while it is Pakistan Cricket Board's turn to host, it will be shifted to another country, if it happens, as India travelling to Pakistan is not a possibility.

Published: 09th June 2020 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly, center, Secretary Jay Shah, left, and Treasurer Arun Dhumal (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The executive board of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has deferred a decision on the fate of this year's Asia Cup T20 amid speculation that it might be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is scheduled in September and while it is Pakistan Cricket Board's turn to host, it will be shifted to another country, if it happens, as India travelling to Pakistan is not a possibility.

It is understood that the ACC will wait for the ICC's decision on the T20 World Cup in Australia (October-November) before taking a call on the Asia Cup.

".the Board emphasised on the importance of holding the Asia Cup 2020.

In light of the impact and consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, possible venue options for the Asia Cup 2020 were discussed and it was decided to take the final decision in due course," an ACC press release stated after the meeting on Monday.

The ACC board meeting was chaired by Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hasan Papon and it was the first continental meeting attended by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (board member) and secretary Jay Shah (ex officio).

A senior ACC official privy to developments said there were discussions regarding postponement but no consensus could be reached as far as alternate dates were concerned.

Among other topics discussed were ACC's involvement in 2022 Asian Games in China.

"The Board was also apprised of the status and progress of the ACC's involvement with the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou, China," it stated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asia Cup T20 Asian Cricket Council COVID-19 Sourav Ganguly Jay Shah
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp