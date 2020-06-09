STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

COVID-19 substitutes, saliva ban, home umpires: Cricket reacts to pandemic with new rules

The changes were approved at a meeting of the ICC Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC). BCCI secretary Jay Shah is India's representative in the CEC.

Published: 09th June 2020 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

ICC Cricket Committee chairman Anil Kumble

The ICC Cricket Committee led by Anil Kumble had made the recommendations (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved the recommendations of its Cricket Committee regarding changes to playing conditions and regulations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This was done at a meeting of the ICC Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC). BCCI secretary Jay Shah is India's representative in the CEC.

Banning the use of saliva to shine the ball and allowing home umpires in international series are among the changes introduced. The Cricket Committee headed by former India captain Anil Kumble had made these recommendations last month. "The CEC ratified recommendations from the Anil Kumble-led Cricket Committee, aimed at mitigating the risks posed by the Covid-19 virus and protect the safety of players and match officials when cricket resumes," said an ICC statement.

The changes

COVID-19 replacements: Teams will be allowed to replace players displaying symptoms of COVID-19 during a Test match. In line with concussion replacements, the Match Referee will approve the nearest like-for-like replacement. The regulation for COVID-19 replacements will not be applicable in ODIs and T20Is.

Ban on applying saliva: Players will not be permitted to use saliva to shine the ball. If a player does apply saliva to the ball, the umpires will manage the situation with some leniency during an initial period of adjustment for the players, but subsequent instances will result in the team receiving a warning. A team can be issued up to two warnings per innings but repeated use of saliva on the ball will result in a 5-run penalty to the batting side. Whenever saliva is applied to the ball, the umpires will be instructed to clean the ball before play recommences.

Non-neutral umpires: The requirement to appoint neutral match officials will be temporarily removed from the playing conditions for all international formats owing to the current logistical challenges with international travel. The ICC will be able to appoint locally based match officials from the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Officials and the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Officials.

Additional DRS reviews: The CEC has also confirmed an additional unsuccessful DRS review for each team in each innings of a match, keeping in mind that there may be less experienced umpires on duty at times. This will increase the number of unsuccessful appeals per innings for each team to three for Tests and two for the white-ball formats.

Additional logo allowed: The CEC approved a relaxation of rules on apparel logos for the next 12 months. A logo, not exceeding 32 square inches in size, may be placed on the chest of the Test match shirt and sweater in addition to the three other logos allowed as per regulations. As of now, logos on chests are only allowed in ODIs and T20Is.

Note: The ICC Cricket Operations team will support Match Referees when processing Code of Conduct breaches and a neutral Elite Panel match referee will conduct any hearing remotely via video link.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ICC Saliva ban COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp