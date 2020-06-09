STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Kerala Ranji cricketer Thampi passes away  

Thampi who was a right-handed wicket-keeper batsman has six first-class appearances to his name as he played for Kerala between 1979 and 1982 and scored 114 runs.

Jayamohan Thampi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Jayamohan Thampi, who was a former Ranji Trophy cricketer for Kerala passed away at the age of 64 in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Thampi who was a right-handed wicket-keeper batsman has six first-class appearances to his name as he played for Kerala between 1979 and 1982 and scored 114 runs. Earlier, he had played at the U-22 level for Kerala three years.

Thampi, who originally hails from Alappuzha had served as an employee of the State Bank of Travancore and represented them in various tournaments like league tournaments, all India tournaments and associate bank tournaments for close to 15 years. He was also a state selector for the junior team in the 90s.

"He is among those who played for Kerala and then went onto achieve great things in a different profession. He retired as the DGM and really excelled in his job. He was even retained after his retirement which shows how much he was valued. Thampi's playing stint with SBT was also a long one which is commendable," said KCA Director of Game Development and Operations S Ramesh.

The Kerala Cricket Association condoled Thampi's demise."He was one of the finest individuals to have played for Kerala. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family," said KCA president Sajan Varghese. KCA secretary Sreejith Nair also offered his condolences.

Thampi is survived by two sons while his wife had passed away a few years back. 

