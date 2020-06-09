STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ishant's 2014 Instagram post backs Sammy's claim of being targeted with racist slur

To be fair to Ishant, in another Instagram post, posted on April 19, 2014, he wrote this of Sammy. "One of the best human being and my close friend of sunrisers!! Darren Sammy"

Published: 09th June 2020 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

Darren Sammy

Darren Sammy (File photo | PTI)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: An old Instagram post by Ishant Sharma has backed Darren Sammy's allegation that he was the subject of a racial slur when he represented Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Indian pacer, in a post put up on May 14, 2014, gave the following caption: "Me, bhuvi (Bhuvneswar Kumar), kaluu (Sammy) and gun (Dale Steyn) sunrisers." The word Ishant used is a word used to describe black people in an unflattering way.

West Indies' T20 World Cup-winning captain found this out while watching a show by Hasan Minhaj in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. In the show titled 'We Cannot Stay Silent About George Floyd', aired on June 4, Minhaj asked his viewers: "Do you know what we (the Asian community) call black people? We call them 'kala,' it means black — not in a good way. If someone in your family is dark skinned, we clown them. We call them kallu... look at kallu."

Sammy, till he saw the show, was under the impression that 'kalu' meant a 'strong stallion' or something 'uplifting'. He revealed he was 'piss(ed) now'. The Instagram story also contained a number of angry emojis, posted on June 7. On Monday, Sammy, one of the first cricketers to speak out against racism after Floyd's death on May 25, asked his SRH teammates from 2013 and 2014 to come forward and apologise.

"All those who used to call me that, you guys know yourselves... reach out to me, let's have a conversation. Because, if it was in any way, shape or form what Minhaj said it meant, I'm very disappointed," he said. "I will be messaging those people. You guys know who you are. I must admit, at the time in which I was being called that, I did not know what it meant," he added.

"I thought it meant strong stallion or whatever it is, and I saw no problems with it because I was ignorant to the fact of what it meant, I thought it meant something else, something uplifting." he said.

"Me being a team man, I thought, hey, teammates are happy, it must be something funny. You can understand my frustration and anger when it was pointed out to me that it wasn't funny at all, it was degrading," he said. "I've had great memories in all the dressing rooms I've been in, as a T20 player, as a leader in a dressing room, as a captain, I've always been one to build up a relationship or build up a team, not bring it down. So, all those who used to call me that, you guys know yourselves, some of you have my numbers, you have me on Instagram, on Twitter, wherever. Reach out to me, let's have a conversation," he added.

"... I'll still be angry, and deserve an apology from you guys, because I saw all of you guys as my brothers. So, talk to me, reach out to me, please clear the air," he said.

To be fair to Ishant, in another Instagram post, posted on April 19, 2014, he wrote this of Sammy. "One of the best human being and my close friend of sunrisers!! Darren Sammy".

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ishant Sharma Darren Sammy Sunrisers Hyderabad
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp